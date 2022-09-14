CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly of at least 1 charge at child pornography trial.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tags
- Dcc
- Wire
- Apmediaapi
- Apnewsalert
- Celebrity Legal Affairs
- Juries
- Child Pornography
- Court Decisions
- National Governments
- National Courts
- Government And Politics
- Judiciary
- Courts
- Law And Order
- Legal Proceedings
- Trials
- Music
- Rhythm And Blues
- General News
- Crime
- Crimes Against Children
- Child Exploitation
- Child Sexual Exploitation
- Arts And Entertainment
- Entertainment
- Celebrity
- Celebrity Children
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!