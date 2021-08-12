Federal lawsuit filed against Las Vegas school mask mandate

“Children have a one in a million risk of dying from COVID-19,” the lawsuit says, pointing to an online article by a Johns Hopkins University surgeon and professor who calls the case for vaccinating children “not compelling right now.”

In northern Nevada, school officials reported Wednesday that about 80 people were exposed to the coronavirus after a parent knowingly sent a child to middle school two days after learning the student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Washoe County School District said in a statement the parent also tested positive and “refused to communicate” with the child’s school.

An unspecified number of students were sent home to quarantine. But the district said they would be expected to participate in home-learning and keep up with school work.

Unvaccinated students sent home may return to school after five days if they test negative for the virus and are free of symptoms, the district said. Fully vaccinated students could return to school if they are free of symptoms and show vaccination records to a school nurse.

