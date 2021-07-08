Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer

Authorities have described the shooting as an ambush that happened after Ferency stepped outside the office. The federal complaint said Ferency fired shots at Meehan, as did an FBI agent who ran outside after the shooting began. Meehan was shot twice but drove away to the scene to a Terre Haute hospital, where he underwent surgery for his wounds.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, said earlier Thursday that the suspected gunman was in FBI custody at a hospital. Keenan wouldn’t say whether Ferency knew the gunman or was targeted for some reason.

“We’re still looking at motive and we’re leaving all avenues open at this time,” Keenan said during a news conference in Terre Haute, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.

Kennan described the shooting as an ambush attack on Ferency without any apparent warning.

“The suspect showed up there before Detective Ferency came out of the building,” Kennan said. “That was the reason we used that word.”

The criminal complaint said Meehan drove a pickup truck near the Terre Haute FBI office repeatedly Wednesday afternoon before stopping near its parking lot gate and throwing a Molotov cocktail incendiary device toward the building.