 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal officers seek to block shooting trial in state court
0 comments
AP

Federal officers seek to block shooting trial in state court

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Federal officers seek to block shooting trial in state court

FILE - From left, Negeen Ghaisar, James Ghaisar, Kelly Ghaisar and Kouros Emami, family of Bijan Ghaisar walk outside federal court in Alexandria, Va., on Friday, March 6, 2020. A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether Virginia prosecutors can bring manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar, in 2017. A hearing is scheduled Friday, April 23, 2021, in Alexandria.

 Matthew Barakat

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Virginia prosecutors can bring manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in 2017.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano obtained indictments last year against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the nation's capital.

Descano indicted the pair after the Justice Department opted against filing criminal charges.

But the officers are seeking to have the case removed from state jurisdiction, citing their status as federal officers.

Descano and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed joint briefs arguing that the local prosecution should be allowed to proceed.

After months of inaction, a hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Alexandria in front of Judge Claude Hilton.

Ghaisar's family has long decried the years of inaction by federal prosecutors; they say justice demands that the officers be held accountable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside students paint storm drain for Earth Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News