 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Federal prosecutors rest their case at R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child pornography trial in Chicago

  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors rest their case at R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child pornography trial in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Outdoor garden re-connects Macy students to the outdoors and environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News