FedEx shooting victims to be honored at Lucas Oil Stadium

“During this excruciatingly difficult time, it is up to all of us to work together and help each other heal,” said Balwinder Singh, Indianapolis Sikh community leader. “Our hope is that Hoosiers of all backgrounds and Sikhs from across the Midwest join us on Saturday in supporting all of the families forever impacted by this tragedy.”

Police said Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former worker at the Indianapolis FedEx facility killed eight people there on April 15 before killing himself. Authorities have not released a motive for the assault but said Hole was in possession of two assault rifles.

Hole was able to purchase the guns legally, even after his mother called police last year to say her son might commit “suicide by cop,” because he never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana’s “red flag” law, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said last week.