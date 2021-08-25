Feds: $31M trip-and-fall scam used homeless people as pawns

Lawyers then filed lawsuits claiming that falls resulted from the negligence of the owners of accident sites, the indictment said.

Authorities said the lawsuits attempted to defraud victims of more than $31 million.

As part of the scam, individuals who claimed or staged fake accidents were urged to receive continuing chiropractic care and eventually were told they needed to undergo surgeries to boost the value of their lawsuits, the indictment said.

The medical procedures included spinal fusions, knee and shoulder surgeries and epidural injections and “at least one patient who underwent a surgery as part of the fraud scheme was told after awaking from general anesthesia that she almost died during the surgery," the indictment said.

The patients were generally told to undergo two surgeries and were encouraged to do so through loans of between $1,000 and $1,500 per surgery, it said.

The individuals recruited to take falls and become plaintiffs in lawsuits were “extremely poor," insufficiently clothed, and they often asked for food when they appeared for meetings with their lawyers, court papers said.

Some of them were drug users and it was common for participants in the fraud to recruit them at New York City homeless shelters, according to the indictment.

