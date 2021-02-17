Feds arrest UCLA student accused of sitting in Pence's chair

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles college student and self-described fascist was arrested after he sat in former Vice President Mike Pence's chair in the Senate chambers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Officials say Christian Secor — a 22-year-old student at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has openly espoused white supremacy views online — was ordered held without bail Tuesday during his first appearance in federal court.

He broadcast a livestream from the Capitol, authorities said, with a username that appears to be a reference to a man who killed six people in Isla Vista, California, in 2014. Secor previously bragged that he would not be caught, officials said.

Secor was taken into custody Tuesday at his home in Costa Mesa, California, by FBI agents. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Secor is charged with five federal offenses and is among more than 200 defendants accused of participating in the siege of the U.S. Capitol, where dozens of people were hurt and one Capitol police officer later died of his injuries.