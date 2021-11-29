 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Feds ask ships to slow down to protect rare whales near NYC

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have detected a rare species of whale southeast of New York City, and the federal government is using a voluntary protected zone to try to keep them safe.

There are fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales left, according to scientists.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protected zone, which is south of Long Island and east of New Jersey, will be in effect until Sunday.

NOAA said mariners are asked to avoid to area altogether or move through it slowly. The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

An acoustic array detected the presence of the whales in the area on Nov. 20, NOAA said.

Other zones to protect the whales are off Maryland and Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spread of Omicron variant forces nations to rethink plans for global travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News