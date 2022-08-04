 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

Breonna Taylor Anniversary

A painting of Breonna Taylor is among the art pieces decorating the center of Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., for a memorial on the two-year anniversary of Taylor's death, Sunday, March 13, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, File

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers for their involvement in the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020, officials announced Thursday.

The charges are another effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker after one of the officers was acquitted of state charges earlier this year.

Federal officials "share but cannot fully imagine the grief" felt by Taylor's family, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the charges.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," he said.

Breonna Taylor-Federal Charge

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. 

The charges are against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany.

Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times.

Hankison, who was dismissed from the department in 2020, was one of the officers at Taylor's door and one of three who fired shots that night. He was acquitted by a jury of state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year in Louisville.

Jaynes had applied for the warrant to search Taylor's house. He was fired in January 2021 by former Louisville Police interim chief Yvette Gentry for violating department standards in the preparation of a search warrant execution and for being "untruthful" in the Taylor warrant.

