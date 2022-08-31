The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office.

Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that the federal government is prepared to help Mississippi respond to the water crisis.

United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe.

Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric pachyderm near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnants of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago.

A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news but aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people in that age group follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. But only 32% say they enjoy following the news, down sharply from 53% in a similar study seven years ago.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at 91. He waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War. The Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness.

In sports, Rafael Nadal won in his U.S. Open return, Venus Williams lost her opener but will root on sister Serena, Alex Leatherwood and Josh Rosen are among those released on NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown day, and the Dodgers reached 90 wins.

Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a case that accuses the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.

A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of the war is underway. Ukraine claims it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, while Russia says it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties.

The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted his city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S.

Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one religious school has signed up to participate so far. Religious schools have been in no rush to apply after the state attorney general said they’d have to abide by the same state antidiscrimination laws as other schools.

Following three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in July.

The number of open jobs in the United States rose in July after three months of declines, a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite slowing economic growth and high inflation. There were 11.2 million open jobs available on the last day of July — nearly two jobs, on average, for every unemployed person.

With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15.

People who drink tea may be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't. That's according to a large study of British tea drinkers published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine. Scientists found two or more cups daily was tied with a modest benefit: a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause.

As sea levels rise and buildings by coasts are increasingly endangered, communities around the world are turning to the small but mighty oyster to help stabilize shorelines. By establishing oyster colonies along badly eroded shorelines, governments and volunteer groups are creating natural speed bumps designed to blunt the force of waves and slow down erosion.

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. The study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution.