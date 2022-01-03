Feds: Cocaine shipped to Rhode Island inside old TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of taking possession of more than a kilogram of cocaine that had been shipped from Colombia inside an old television has been detained by federal authorities, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Jomar Cruz-Aponte, 25, of Pawtucket, is charged with conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.

Cruz-Aponte is due back in court Tuesday. An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package shipped to Rhode Island from Colombia on Dec. 22 that according to shipping documents contained an “old TV without commercial value,” prosecutors said. But the tube-model TV was found to contain more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, prosecutors said.

It was the second time in nine days that a TV containing cocaine from Colombia to Rhode Island had been intercepted, authorities said.

Authorities removed the cocaine from the second TV and delivered it to a Pawtucket doorstep. Cruz-Aponte was seen by police taking the package and then leaving the area in a car, prosecutors allege. The car was pulled over and he was apprehended after trying to run away, authorities said.

