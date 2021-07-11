Feds: Dark web operator sought to sell inside information

Strauss said in a release that Trovias tried to hide his insider trading scheme behind anonymizing software, screennames, and bitcoin payments.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, said Trovias created a business model so he could sell steal and sell inside information while hiding his footprints.

“The FBI operates within the Dark Web too, and as Trovias learned today, we don’t stop enforcing the law just because you commit federal crimes from behind a router with your keyboard,” he said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission brought civil charges against Trovias on Friday in Manhattan, saying Trovias told an Internal Revenue Service agent posing online as a customer that some information he obtained was “sensitive and more importantly illegal to use or share."

The SEC said some of the over 100 customers Trovias signed up for subscriptions were undercover agents of the IRS and FBI.

The SEC said Trovias agreed online last August to meet with two FBI agents posing as customers. When the FBI agents said they were based in the United States, Trovias said he was too, the SEC said.

