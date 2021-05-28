Feds: Ex-FBI agent defraud woman with 'secret probation'

DALLAS (AP) — A former FBI agent has been charged with fraud for allegedly conning a Texas woman out $800,000 by convincing her for years that she was on “secret probation.” The retired agent at one point told the woman he'd have her probation lifted after she married him, prosecutors said.

William Roy Stone, Jr., 62, was indicted Tuesday on 11 federal counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and impersonation of a federal officer. The case was unsealed Friday after he made an initial appearance in a court in Dallas.

Stone's attorney, Gregg Gallian, said his client pleaded not guilty, denies the charges against him and “looks forward to exposing the truth of these misguided allegations in the courtroom.” He declined to discuss the case further.

The FBI declined to comment.

Stone retired from the FBI's Dallas office in October of 2015 and the next month convinced the woman that a judge in Austin had put her under "secret probation” for drug crimes, according to prosecutors. He allegedly told the woman that he was still an agent, that the fictitious judge had appointed him to “mentor” and “supervise” her and that she had to pay for his expenses.