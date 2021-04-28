Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home, source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Manhattan home of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's attorney, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the search were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York City mayor and staunch Trump ally.

The official could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. News of the search was first reported by The New York Times.

The federal probe into Giuliani's overseas and business dealings stalled last year because of a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought reelection, and amid Giuliani's prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Trump's behalf.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves the Ukraine dealings, law enforcement officials have told the AP.