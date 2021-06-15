Feds inspected Illinois chemical plant weeks before blast

Chemtool has no U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violations during at least the last three years, the station reported.

Fires continued burning Tuesday at the ruins of the plant, where helicopter footage showed plumes of dark smoke still rising as fire crews directed water onto a portion of the smoldering site. Blackened and collapsed portions of the plant were visible along with fire-damaged semi-trailers.

A message seeking an update on fire crews’ efforts was left Tuesday for a spokeswoman with the Rockton Fire Department.

Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Monday that about 70 employees were evacuated safely from the plant, and that one firefighter suffered a minor injury following the explosion. Chemtool’s parent company, Lubrizol Corp., later said there were closer to 50 employees present when the plant was evacuated.

Fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation of homes and businesses near the plant, but later in the day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office expanded the evacuation zone from a 1-mile (1.6 kilometer) radius to a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) radius from the plant “out of an abundance of caution.” Pritzker's office also encouraged people within that zone to wear masks to prevent them from inhaling soot.