Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who describes himself as the “Sergeant of Arms” of a chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys was charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Ethan Nordean, who is also known as Rufio Panman, 30, was charged with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, aiding and abetting and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. Authorities say he is a self-proclaimed “Sergeant of Arms” of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys.

He is at least the eighth member of the Proud Boys to be charged by the Justice Department after thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Nordean was expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Nordean had been posting before the riot about plans to organize a group and posted a video with a caption reading, “Let them remember the day they decided to make war with us.” He also posted videos speaking with other Proud Boys members about what he described as “blatant, rampant voter fraud,” according to prosecutors.