Feds outline prosecution of MS-13 gang killings in Ohio

Federal prosecutors resolved the MS-13 cases fairly, said veteran Columbus defense attorney Diane Menashe, who represented Aguilar-Rivera and noted he took responsibility for his actions.

The gang culture of MS-13 is far deadlier than U.S. gangs, with neither membership nor leaving the group an option, Menashe said Thursday.

“The trauma that they lived through that caused them to come here, literally, it’s nothing like I’d ever seen before,” Menashe said. “And nothing like gang culture within this country.”

That background does not excuse the defendants' behavior, said Brian Martinez, an assistant U.S. attorney involved in the investigation. Most people fleeing Central American poverty and violence who come to the U.S. don't make the choices these individuals did, he said.

“Nothing that ever happened to these individuals excuses the conduct to which they admitted in this case,” Martinez said. “And it is particularly insulting for them to bring to this community the very violence from which they claim to be escaping.”

Across the country, federal authorities have brought multiple charges against MS-13 members in recent years.