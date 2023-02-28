WASHINGTON — Federal officials say they're working to cut down on a growing backlog of complaints lodged against health care providers, insurers or government agencies by patients who claim their civil rights or privacy were violated.
Americans filed more than 51,000 complaints against health agencies last year, a number that grew 69% over the last five years, the federal Health and Human Services agency announced. Some complaints can take years to investigate.
About two-thirds of the cases involve potential violations of health information privacy and security, a problem that worsened in recent years because of data breaches and cybersecurity hacks, the agency said.
In 2021, more than 700 large breaches of health information were reported. Health insurer Anthem, for example, was forced to pay the government a record $16 million fine in 2018 after a data breach affecting about 79 million people — including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and medical IDs.
Health care workers and patients can file federal complaints against providers, insurers, and government agencies when they think patients are being discriminated against or protected health information has been shared, a violation of a longstanding law known as HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. HHS' Office of Civil Rights is responsible for investigating those complaints.
The office will reorganize in an effort to more quickly investigate such complaints, the agency said Monday.
The office will keep a dedicated division to investigate HIPAA complaints, with a focus on the growing segment of cybersecurity breaches. It will also have three new different divisions with staff that focus on each of the following: policy, strategic planning, and enforcement.
"This structure will enable OCR staff to leverage its deep expertise and skills to ensure that we are protecting individuals under the range of federal laws that we are tasked with enforcing," HHS Office of Civil Rights Director Melanie Fontes Rainer said in a statement.
Best and worst states for health care
Best and worst states for health care
Access to health care services and the affordability of health insurance are crucial to overall health but vary widely across the United States.
MoneyGeek analyzed a host of statistics, from health outcomes — such as preventable deaths and rates of certain diseases or risk factors — to health access and cost — such as how many people are uninsured and have affordable health insurance options available — to find the best and worst states for health care in the U.S.
SUMMARY FINDINGS:
Hawaii is the top state for health care in the U.S. It has the best health outcomes in the country, with low preventable death (47 per 100,000 people), diabetes mortality and obesity rates. However, the state ranks fairly low for accessibility (No. 31). West Virginia has the worst health care in the nation. Though West Virginia ranks No. 6 for accessibility, it has the worst health outcomes of any state, with the highest rate of preventable deaths (126 preventable deaths among 100,000 residents) and diabetes mortalities. It also has the highest average private health insurance premiums ($8,546 per year) in the U.S. Vermont is the most expensive state for health care. The state has the third-highest annual private health care premiums in the country (averaging $7,886) and government spending on per capita health care costs at nearly $6,000. Vermont spends more than 13% of its total gross domestic product (GDP) on health care, while the national average is around 9%. Maryland has the lowest annual private health insurance premiums of any state ($4,052, on average). The national average annual cost across all states in the U.S. is $5,752.
The 10 states with the best health care
The states with the best health care in the United States are those where people are generally healthier, have access to health care services and are less likely to be uninsured. The best states for health care are found all across the country, from Hawaii to Rhode Island. That said, 4 of the top 10 states on our list are located in the Northeast.
The 10 states with the lowest rank for health care
States that fare worse on our health care rankings tend to have higher costs for less access and higher rates of medical conditions like diabetes and obesity. The worst states for health care are concentrated regionally, with 8 of the 10 clustered in the South and Southeast.
Additional findings: Outcome, cost and access data rankings
To evaluate health care in the United States, MoneyGeek looked at three categories of data that together create a comprehensive view of the overall quality of health care in each location. Those categories include:
Health outcomes, including indicators such as rates of disease and risk factors like obesity and smoking, preventable deaths and infant mortality. These measures help answer the question: How healthy are the people who live here? Cost, including factors like how much the state spends on health care and the average cost of private health insurance. These measures help answer the question: How expensive is health care in this state? Access, including data on the number of primary care providers and hospital beds available, how many people are uninsured and how many people needed care but had difficulty getting it. These indicators help answer the question: How easy is it to get the health care you need in this state?
Within these three categories, we broke down the best and the worst states across a wide range of health care outcome, cost and access data points. Below is a brief summary of those findings, along with the top best and worst states for each data point.
Deep Blue States Across the US Have the Healthiest Residents Best States for Health Outcomes:
1. Hawaii
2. Vermont
3. California
4. Massachusetts
5. New York
Worst States for Health Outcomes:
1. West Virginia
2. Mississippi
3. Louisiana
4. Tennessee
5. Kentucky
Southern States Have Highest Diabetes Mortality Rates States With Fewest Diabetes Mortalities per 100,000 Residents:
1. Hawaii: 17.0
2. Massachusetts: 17.2
3. Connecticut: 17.5
4. Vermont: 17.5
5. Colorado: 18.0
States With Most Diabetes Mortalities per 100,000 Residents:
50. West Virginia: 41.3
49. Mississippi: 41.0
48. Arkansas: 33.8
47. Louisiana: 33.1
46. Oklahoma: 32.8
West Virginia's Preventable Death Rate Is Nearly Three Times Texas's States With the Lowest Rates of Preventable Deaths per 100,000 Residents:
1. Texas: 44.0
2. Utah: 45.0
3. New York: 45.3
4. Hawaii: 46.5
5. Nebraska: 46.6
States With the Highest Rates of Preventable Deaths per 100,000 Residents:
50. West Virginia: 125.6
49. Tennessee: 88.7
48. Kentucky: 88.2
47. New Mexico: 88.0
46. Maine: 85.1
Northeast States Have Two Times the Primary Care Providers of Western States States With the Most Primary Care Providers per 100,000 Residents:
1. Rhode Island: 255.1
2. Massachusetts: 227.7
3. New York: 207.4
4. Connecticut: 197.8
5. Pennsylvania: 197.0
States With the Fewest Primary Care Providers per 100,000 Residents:
50. Utah: 98.7
49. Idaho: 99.2
48. Nevada: 101.6
47. Texas: 109.0
46. Montana: 110.3
Depending on state, Americans' cost for care can vary significantly
Overall Affordability Is Best in the Southwest, Worst in the Northeast States With Most Affordable Health Care:
1. New Mexico
2. Colorado
3. Maryland
4. Utah
5. South Carolina
States With Least Affordable Health Care:
50. Vermont
49. West Virginia
48. New York
47. Massachusetts
46. New Jersey
Health Insurance Is Nearly Two Times as Expensive in Worst States for Costs States With Lowest Average Cost of Private Health Insurance:
1. Maryland: $4,052
2. New Mexico: $4,063
3. Minnesota: $4,109
4. Michigan: $4,335
5. Colorado: $4,368
States With Highest Average Cost of Private Health Insurance:
50. West Virginia: $8,546
49. New York: $8,501
48. Vermont: $7,886
47. Wyoming: $7,646
46. New Jersey: $7,000
Northeast States Have Lowest Uninsured Rates; Southern States, Highest States With Lowest Uninsured Population Rate:
1. Massachusetts: 3.0%
2. Rhode Island: 4.1%
3. Hawaii: 4.2%
4. Vermont: 4.5%
5. Minnesota: 4.9%
States With Highest Uninsured Population Rate:
50. Texas: 18.4%
49. Oklahoma: 14.3%
48. Georgia: 13.4%
47. Florida: 13.2%
46. Mississippi: 13.0%
Methodology
To explore and rank health care quality by state, MoneyGeek analyzed three core categories — health outcomes, cost and access to care — using health care data from the
Kaiser Family Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and HealthData.gov. We assigned weights to each factor within these core categories to measure health care quality.
Outcome Factor Rank: Based on cumulative scores across the following factors:
Infant mortality rate: The number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births Preventable death rate: Deaths that can be avoided through effective preventative health care and interventions per 100,000 residents Diabetes mortality rate: Deaths attributed to diabetes per 100,000 residents Obesity: Percentage of population considered obese Smoking rate: Percentage of adults who reported smoking Life expectancy: The average number of years a person can expect to live Suicide rates: Suicide deaths among persons age 12 and over per 100,000 residents New HIV cases per 100,000 residents over the age of 13 Opioid-related hospital stay rate: Inpatient hospital stays involving opioid-related diagnoses per 100,000 residents Cost Factor Rank: Based on cumulative scores across the following factors: Health care spending as a percentage of state GDP: Government spending on health care and social assistance out of total state GDP State government spending on health care and social assistance per resident Average annual private health insurance premium costs Access Factor Rank: Based on cumulative score across the following factors: Number of hospital beds per 1,000 residents Number of primary care providers per 100,000 residents Primary care provider shortage areas (HPSAs) by state: Designations that identify areas of the U.S. experiencing health care professional shortages Percentage of population with access to any insurance versus just health insurance Ease of access to care at the doctor's office or clinic using Medicare Ease of access to care at a specialist using Medicare
MoneyGeek used the following weightings in our analysis:
Preventable death rate: Full weight Infant mortality rate: Full weight Life expectancy: Half weight Diabetes mortalities per 100,000 people: Half weight Obesity as a percentage of the population: Half weight Hospital inpatient stays involving opioid-related diagnoses per 100,00 people: Quarter weight Smoking rate among adults: Quarter weight Suicide deaths among persons ages 12 and older per 100,000 people: Quarter weight New HIV cases among persons ages 13 and older per 100,000 people: Quarter weight Annual health insurance costs: Full weight Health care spending as a percentage of state GDP: Half weight Health care spending as a share of GDP per resident: Half weight Percentage of population with health insurance: Full weight Number of hospital beds per 100,000 people: Half weight Adults who had a doctor's office or clinic visit in the last 12 months and needed care, tests, or treatment who sometimes or never found it easy to get the care, tests, or treatment, Medicare fee-for-service: Quarter weight Adults who needed to see a specialist in the last 6 or 12 months who sometimes or never found it easy to see a specialist, Medicare fee-for-service: Quarter weight Primary care health professional shortage areas: % of need met to remove shortage designation: Quarter weight Number of primary care providers per 100,000 population: Quarter weight
SOURCES
This story originally appeared on MoneyGeek and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.
How much employees actually pay for health care plans
How much employees actually pay for health care plans
American employer health care costs are expected to
rise by 6.5% in 2023. More than half of employers have said they expect to be over budget and are switching their vendors, according to survey data from Willis Towers Watson. The survey also found that about a quarter of employers expect to pass costs on to employees via higher premiums. Sana collected data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's Medical Expenditure Panel Survey Insurance Component to understand how employee contributions to company-sponsored health plans have changed over the last 20 years. Data was collected in 2021 from a survey of private-sector employers to understand the types and costs of insurance benefits offered.
In the first year of COVID-19, the number of medical claims was artificially suppressed due to hospital policies and quarantines. Medical claims have rebounded since, mixing with inflation to increase employers' cost pressures, which are only expected to grow in the coming year.
While the number of working adults
with employment-based health insurance slumped during the first year of the pandemic, private coverage—not public—represented the largest share (66%) of coverage for working-age adults in 2021, according to Census data. That year, nearly 159 million people were covered by employer-sponsored insurance, representing approximately 48% of the country's population.
In 2022, 13% of employees who had single-coverage health insurance had their premium payments fully paid by their company. For family coverage, 5% of employees were fully covered by their employers, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Keep reading to discover how much employees actually pay for their health care plans.
Employee contributions for health insurance have more than tripled in 20 years
Single coverage is a health insurance plan option covering the individual employee only. The average total employee contribution in the last 20 years nearly quadrupled to cover individual employees. Affordability is therefore a significant concern for employers and employees, as health insurance premiums have
risen twice as fast than average income or wages since 2008. Meanwhile, deductibles have grown eight times faster than wages in the same period.
Experts project that in 2023, two key factors will influence employer premiums: market inflation and utilization rates. It's important to note that payer-provider contracts often are signed for multiple years, so while rising inflation may not have an immediate impact on costs through the contract, it can be an important factor when companies evaluate renewals—or new providers.
Employee-plus-one plans increased by more than 290%
Employee-plus-one health insurance covers an employee and one additional family member at a lower cost than family coverage.
Like the employee-only plans, the cost for employee-plus-one plans is rising much faster than the increase in employees' wages or inflation.
Employee contributions averaged $4,984 for small firms, $5,526 for medium-sized businesses, and $3,986 for large employers.
Family coverage increased by more than 250%
Family coverage refers to insurance that covers the employee and their family, which can include a spouse and children.
The growing cost of health care has become one of the biggest financial concerns for American families,
according to KFF polls, and it influences decisions regarding insurance coverage and seeking medical attention. Over the past two decades, employee contributions to family coverage have significantly increased. However, the burden of health care costs is much more significant on employees in small firms (less than 200 employees). For these employees, their premium costs about $2,000 more than employees in large firms. The current economic climate is giving employers a sense that these costs will continue to increase.
The average annual employee contribution for family coverage was $6,106 in 2022, which reflects a 7% increase since 2017, according to KFF. A family plan price is significantly higher, which makes sense given it covers more individuals. Larger families, however, are not always associated with higher medical costs. Factors like
age and geographical location are among other elements that insurers take into account when determining the premium.
This story originally appeared on Sana and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
