Feds push to extradite Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are urging a judge to approve a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on allegations that he participated in the killings of two police officers nearly 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group.

They said the evidence provided by Iraqi authorities meets the standard for an American judge to certify an extradition request for Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015. Prosecutors said witnesses saw Ahmed at the scene of the 2006 killings and that another person who claimed to have been part of the al-Qaida group had implicated Ahmed in both deaths.

Lawyers for Ahmed asked the judge in a filing Friday to reject Iraq’s extradition request, saying his defense team hasn’t been able to adequately investigate the allegations because of the shutdown of international travel during the pandemic. They also said Ahmed’s extradition isn’t allowed under a U.S.-Iraq treaty provision that bars extraditions for offenses that are political in nature.

Ahmed, whose extradition hearing in Phoenix has been scheduled for May 25, has denied involvement in the killings and being a member of a terror group.