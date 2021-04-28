Feds release videos of Jan. 6 riot showing police assault

“Many defendants who have been charged with violent and aggressive behavior have been released without any bail at all," Tacopina argued.

A lawyer for Tanios called two witnesses who said he was a law-abiding father and business owner who did not deserve to be behind bars. Attorney Beth Gross said her client is on video trying to dissuade Khater from using any chemical irritants.

A judge did not immediately decide whether to release the men and set a second hearing for early May.

The footage is segmented into 10 clips and includes footage from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras. They show a close-up view of an angry mob yelling, “USA, USA!” and violently breaking past metal police barriers as officers try in vain to stop them. Khater is seen with his arm in the air, appearing to hold something, and then Sicknick turns away from the crowd and retreats. Another officer doubles over and uses her hand to cover her eyes.