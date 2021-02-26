Feds say Massachusetts man scammed 3 women out of $500,000

He asked her for money for an attorney, and in February 2017, she wired $36,000 to a Massachusetts bank account Osei controlled. In all, the woman sent him more than $200,000.

He then contacted a woman from Montecito, California in December 2017 using another fake name, and they began to speak via phone and email, prosecutors said.

This time, he told the woman he had been involved in an accident at work in France, and asked for money to help the victims. He also told her he had been arrested and needed money to get out of jail.

In all, she wired $65,000 to bank accounts controlled by Osei, according to records.

A third woman from Bradenton, Florida, was contacted by Osei under another fake name in July 2018.

He told her he worked on a drilling platform in Houston, Texas and asked her to send money for drilling equipment. He also claimed he could not access his company's bank account in the Bahamas while on the rig and told her he wanted to give her “power of attorney” over the account so she could arrange to pay his workers. But first he asked her to send money to “unfreeze” the account.

In all, she sent him about $270,000, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0