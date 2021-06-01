Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.

The complaint described him as self-radicalized and said he came to the agency’s attention when members of a Seattle-area mosque reported concerns.

The FBI said Williams posted a video of himself online pledging loyalty to ISIS. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf.

Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

