Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles

The Army Corps also expects year-round dredging will help alleviate project delays caused by states competing to hire a limited number of contractors within the same narrow timeframe.

“The ports are economic drivers for their areas and we need to keep those ports open,” said Debby Scerno, senior environmental planner for the agency's South Atlantic district.

For decades, Georgia's window for coastal dredging ended March 31. But the Army Corps plans to dredge the entrance channel to the Port of Brunswick in April or May. The project is expected to take three to six weeks, likely overlapping with the sea turtle nesting season. A second dredging project in North Carolina could start this summer.

Ramona McGee, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, has been tracking the looming changes. She said eliminating seasonal dredging limits is “an unjustified about-face.”

“These windows have been in place because resource agencies recognized they worked,” McGee said.

Giant loggerhead sea turtles, protected as a federally threatened species, nest during the spring and summer months on beaches from North Carolina to Florida. Smaller numbers of endangered green and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles lay eggs in the region as well.