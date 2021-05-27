Feds: Semi driver who killed 5 kids lied on health forms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fiery 2019 Florida interstate crash that killed five children from a Louisiana church headed to Walt Disney World was caused by a truck driver who hid his long medical history becoming incapacitated and losing control of his semi, investigators said in a report released Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Steve Holland, 59, had heart disease and other medical conditions when his truck slammed through the center divider on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Jan. 3, 2019, and into the church van, but for years had failed to report them when he received the health certificate needed to renew his license.

The report said Holland's medical history probably would not have prevented him from getting his certificate, but it probably would have been for less than the maximum two years that he received.

In the month before the crash, Holland had been treated by doctors for a persistent cough and weakness and had told another driver he had been suffering from chest pains, but he kept driving, the report said. His autopsy said heart disease was a contributing factor to his death, but the report says it is uncertain what medical issue caused him to lose control.