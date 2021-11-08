 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots; NFL Week 9 results; a new NASCAR champion

  • 0

King Tides bring coastal flooding to the East Coast and another atmospheric river brings more rain and potential flooding to the West Coast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine Arizona

Oliver Estrada, 5, front left, waits with his brother Adriel, 2, after the older boy received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an Adelante Healthcare community vaccine clinic at Joseph Zito Elementary School, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. 

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11.

First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are set to visit the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

The visit comes just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says Biden will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

People are also reading…

***

APTOPIX Bills Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

Rough weekend for NFL teams atop the standings

First-place teams had a rough Sunday.

Dak Prescott returned to the lineup for Dallas (6-2) and the Cowboys didn’t score until Denver led 30-0 in the fourth quarter on the road.

Josh Allen had three turnovers and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) showed no discipline in an embarrassing 9-6 loss at woeful Jacksonville.

Without Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers (7-2) couldn’t muster enough offense to upend Kansas City in rookie Jordan Love’s first start.

Coming off an emotional week, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) struggled in a 23-16 loss at the Giants.

***

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Kyle Larson, right, and his son Owen celebrate after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. 

Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson won.

No surprise, right? He was, after all, the overwhelming 2-1 betting favorite to win NASCAR's season-ending championship race.

Suspended nearly all of last season for using a racial slur, Larson closed his comeback season in NASCAR with his first championship Sunday by with a title-winning victory at Phoenix Raceway.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 8

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids
National Politics
AP

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

  • By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11.

As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions
National
AP

As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions

  • By JOHN LEICESTER and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths
National
AP

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.

Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory
National Politics
AP

Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — He has been here before.

Survivor expected to testify in Rittenhouse trial's 2nd week
National
AP

Survivor expected to testify in Rittenhouse trial's 2nd week

  • By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice is expected to testify this week as prosecutors near the end of their case in Rittenhouse's murder trial.

Rough weekend for NFL teams atop the standings
Sports

Rough weekend for NFL teams atop the standings

  • By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

First-place teams had a rough Sunday.

NFL Today, Week 9
Sports

NFL Today, Week 9

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOREBOARD

Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
Sports

Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson won.

AP Top 25: Cincinnati holds on to No. 2 as Tide closes in
Sports

AP Top 25: Cincinnati holds on to No. 2 as Tide closes in

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Orego…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Israel Pelicans

In a slow camera shutter speed, Great White Pelicans swim in the Mishmar HaSharon reservoir in Hefer Valley, Israel, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Thousands of Pelicans stop in the reservoir for food provided by the Israeli nature reserves authority as they make their way to Africa. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 8

Today in history: Nov. 8

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a cele…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News