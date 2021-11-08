Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots; NFL Week 9 results; a new NASCAR champion

Today is Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11.
First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are set to visit the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.
The visit comes just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says Biden will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots.
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.
People are also reading…
***
Rough weekend for NFL teams atop the standings
First-place teams had a rough Sunday.
Dak Prescott returned to the lineup for Dallas (6-2) and the Cowboys didn’t score until Denver led 30-0 in the fourth quarter on the road.
Josh Allen had three turnovers and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) showed no discipline in an embarrassing 9-6 loss at woeful Jacksonville.
Without Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers (7-2) couldn’t muster enough offense to upend Kansas City in rookie Jordan Love’s first start.
Coming off an emotional week, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) struggled in a 23-16 loss at the Giants.
***
Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson won.
No surprise, right? He was, after all, the overwhelming 2-1 betting favorite to win NASCAR's season-ending championship race.
Suspended nearly all of last season for using a racial slur, Larson closed his comeback season in NASCAR with his first championship Sunday by with a title-winning victory at Phoenix Raceway.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Nov. 8
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11.
CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — He has been here before.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice is expected to testify this week as prosecutors near the end of their case in Rittenhouse's murder trial.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson won.
Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Orego…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a cele…
In 1970, Tom Dempsey of New Orleans kicks an NFL-record 63-yard field goal. See more sports moments from this date:
***