Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots; NFL Week 9 results; a new NASCAR champion

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11.

First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are set to visit the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

The visit comes just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says Biden will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots.

Rough weekend for NFL teams atop the standings

First-place teams had a rough Sunday.

Dak Prescott returned to the lineup for Dallas (6-2) and the Cowboys didn’t score until Denver led 30-0 in the fourth quarter on the road.

Josh Allen had three turnovers and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) showed no discipline in an embarrassing 9-6 loss at woeful Jacksonville.

Without Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers (7-2) couldn’t muster enough offense to upend Kansas City in rookie Jordan Love’s first start.

Coming off an emotional week, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) struggled in a 23-16 loss at the Giants.

Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson won.

No surprise, right? He was, after all, the overwhelming 2-1 betting favorite to win NASCAR's season-ending championship race.

Suspended nearly all of last season for using a racial slur, Larson closed his comeback season in NASCAR with his first championship Sunday by with a title-winning victory at Phoenix Raceway.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 8 In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a cele…

Today in sports history: Nov. 8 In 1970, Tom Dempsey of New Orleans kicks an NFL-record 63-yard field goal. See more sports moments from this date:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

