Feds: Woman charged in ex-con's plot against college women

Ray recruited Pollok to join his criminal scheme after living with Pollok and some of the victims first at the Westchester County school and later over the next decade at locations in Manhattan; Pinehurst, North Carolina; Piscataway, New Jersey, and elsewhere, the indictment said.

Ray, assisted by Pollok and others, subjected victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse to extract false confessions before extorting them to perform unpaid manual labor, or, in one case, cause a woman to engage in prostitution to generate revenue, the indictment said.

The indictment said Ray pocketed nearly all of the millions of dollars generated by the woman's acts of prostitution after he and Pollok pressured her through force, threats of force, fraud and coercion.

Ray started his scheme in late 2010 when he moved into the students’ on-campus housing, presenting himself as a father figure to the roommates and conducting “therapy” sessions with them, prosecutors say.

He then alienated them from their parents, persuading some of them to move into a Manhattan apartment and convincing them they were “broken,” according to court papers.