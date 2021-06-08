Feinberg tapped as 1st woman to chair NYC transit authority

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Feinberg has been nominated to chair New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and if confirmed, would become the first woman to head North America's largest public transit system.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Feinberg's nomination Tuesday. Since last year, Feinberg has served since as interim head of New York City Transit, which operates the city's bus and subway systems.

She would replace Patrick Foye, the MTA’s current chair and CEO. Foye on Tuesday was named interim president and CEO of Empire State Development, the state’s economic development arm. Janno Lieber, head of the MTA’s construction and development, was appointed the MTA’s CEO.

“There should be no higher priority than ensuring we are doing all we can to bring ridership back — and as ridership comes back, so will the city’s economic recovery,” Feinberg said in a statement.

All three led the MTA through existential challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused ridership to plummet more than 90% at its peak. They helped secure more than $14 billion in federal aid for the MTA as it sought to plug huge budget holes brought on by decreased activity on subways and buses and at bridges and tunnels.