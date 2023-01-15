FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska's western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.
Residents who opened Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork expecting to find instructions on how to file for aid in Alaska Native languages like Yup'ik or Inupiaq instead were reading bizarre phrases.
"Tomorrow he will go hunting very early, and will (bring) nothing," read one passage. The translator randomly added the word "Alaska" in the middle of the sentence.
People participate in an Alaska Native dance Jan. 20, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a mostly Yup'ik village on the edge of the Bering Sea.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
"Your husband is a polar bear, skinny," another said.
Yet another was written entirely in Inuktitut, an Indigenous language spoken in northern Canada far from Alaska.
FEMA fired the California company hired to translate the documents once the errors became known, but the incident was an ugly reminder for Alaska Natives of the suppression of their culture and languages from decades past.
FEMA immediately took responsibility for the translation errors and corrected them, and the agency is working to make sure it doesn't happen again, spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg said. No one was denied aid because of the errors.
That's not good enough for one Alaska Native leader.
For Tara Sweeney, an Inupiaq who served as an assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Interior Department during the Trump administration, this was another painful reminder of steps taken to prevent Alaska Native children from speaking Indigenous languages.
Tara Sweeney, a Republican then seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mark Thiessen, Associated Press
"When my mother was beaten for speaking her language in school, like so many hundreds, thousands of Alaska Natives, to then have the federal government distributing literature representing that it is an Alaska Native language, I can't even describe the emotion behind that sort of symbolism," Sweeney said.
Sweeney called for a congressional oversight hearing to uncover how long and widespread the practice has been used by the government.
"These government contracting translators have certainly taken advantage of the system, and they have had a profound impact, in my opinion, on vulnerable communities," said Sweeney, whose great-grandfather, Roy Ahmaogak, invented the Inupiaq alphabet more than a half-century ago.
She said his intention was to create the characters so "our people would learn to read and write to transition from an oral history to a more tangible written history."
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, who is Yup'ik and last year became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, said it was disappointing FEMA missed the mark with the translations but didn't call for hearings. "I am confident FEMA will continue to make the necessary changes to be ready the next time they are called to serve our citizens," the Democrat said.
Rep. Mary Peltola, left, D-Alaska, acknowledges audience members singing a song of prayer for her Oct. 20, 2022, at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mark Thiessen, Associated Press
About 1,300 people have been approved for FEMA assistance after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok created havoc as it traveled about 1,000 miles north through the Bering Strait, potentially affecting 21,000 residents. FEMA paid out about $6.5 million, Rothenberg said.
Preliminary estimates put overall damage at just over $28 million, but the total is likely to rise after more assessment work is done after the spring thaw, said Jeremy Zidek, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
While English may not be the preferred language for some residents, many are bilingual and can struggle through an English version, said Gary Holton, a University of Hawaii at Manoa linguistics professor and former director of the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Central Alaskan Yup'ik is the largest of the Alaska Native languages, with about 10,000 speakers in 68 villages across southwest Alaska. Children learn Yup'ik as their first language in 17 of those villages. There are about 3,000 Inupiaq speakers across northern Alaska, according to the language center.
It appears the words and phrases used in the translated documents were taken from Nikolai Vakhtin's 2011 edition of "Yupik Eskimo Texts from the 1940s," said John DiCandeloro, the language center's archivist.
The book is the written record of field notes collected on Russia's Chukotka Peninsula across the Bering Strait from Alaska in the 1940s by Ekaterina Rubtsova, who interviewed residents about their daily life and culture for a historical account. The works were later translated and made available on the language center's website.
Holton, who has about three decades of experience in Alaska Native language documentation and revitalization, searched the online archive and found "hit after hit," words pulled out of the Russian work and randomly placed into FEMA documents.
"We make no excuses for erroneous translations, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this has caused to the local community," Caroline Lee, the CEO of Accent on Languages, the Berkeley, California-based company that produced the mistranslated documents, said in a statement.
She said the company will refund FEMA the $5,116 it received for the work and conduct an internal review to ensure it doesn't happen again.
How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA
How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA
In order to update information about
property flood risk, the Federal Emergency Management Administration modified the methodology used in its National Flood Insurance Program evaluations for the first time in 50 years.
Changes in climatic and urban conditions required a rigorous review of the variables taken into account to accurately determine how vulnerable a property is to flood risk. The new costs of insurance policies generated by the national flood insurance system now depend on the results of the latest study,
Risk Rating 2.0.
Potential threats have increased for 3.9 million properties out of the 5 million re-diagnosed. Consequently, the cost of insurance premiums was raised, much to the discontent of developers and property owners, especially those in waterfront cities.
The previous methodology tended to overlook the replacement value of any given property, which
resulted in inequity for lower-value homes that lay within the same flood plain as higher-value homes. This inequity equated all properties on equal footing for flood risk, with no consideration of the actual value loss for each property, which forced the owners of lower-value homes to purchase insurance packages more costly than was necessary. The new approach now factors in the individual risk for each property or home, which in turn means more valuable—generally waterfront—properties will have their flood insurance premiums rise.
Despite the concern from many high-value homeowners, on a national scale, 86.4% of premiums went up just $10 or less. In 8.6% of cases, the fee increase was somewhere between $10 and $20, while in the remaining 5%, it surpassed the $20 margin. In contrast, the risk rate dropped for 1.2 million properties; as a result, so did the cost of premiums. The revised amount meant a discount of up to $100 for 70.5% of policyholders, while the remaining 29.5% were granted reductions of $50 or more.
Citing the latest data,
Stacker dug into how flood insurance premiums will change across every state in the first year of Risk Rating 2.0's implementation. As of April 2022, all policies must follow the new ratings methodology.
You may also like: U.S. cities with the dirtiest air
michelmond // Shutterstock
Alabama
52,648 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 11,217 properties with decreased risk
--- 28.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 71.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 41,431 properties with increased risk
--- 88.7% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.1% increasing over $20
Jens Lambert // Shutterstock
Alaska
2,250 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,932 properties with decreased risk
--- 26.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 73.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 318 properties with increased risk
--- 88.4% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.4% increasing over $20
Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock
Arizona
29,261 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,312 properties with decreased risk
--- 40.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 59.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,949 properties with increased risk
--- 91.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.6% increasing over $20
You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock
Arkansas
14,397 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,771 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,626 properties with increased risk
--- 84.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.9% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
California
214,829 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 57,541 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 157,288 properties with increased risk
--- 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.1% increasing over $20
You may also like: U.S. cities with the cleanest air
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
Colorado
19,983 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 8,675 properties with decreased risk
--- 30.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 69.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 11,308 properties with increased risk
--- 84.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 7.1% increasing over $20
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
Connecticut
34,828 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 12,739 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 22,089 properties with increased risk
--- 73.7% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 14.3% increasing over $20
Kyle Lee // Shutterstock
Delaware
26,147 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 9,845 properties with decreased risk
--- 21.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 78.3% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 16,302 properties with increased risk
--- 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.5% increasing over $20
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
Florida
1.7M properties with reassessed flood risk
- 342,109 properties with decreased risk
--- 13.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 86.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1.4M properties with increased risk
--- 85.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Bilanol // Shutterstock
Georgia
81,998 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 19,929 properties with decreased risk
--- 31.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 68.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 62,069 properties with increased risk
--- 91.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.5% increasing over $20
You may also like: 25 endangered animals that only live in America
Gus Valente // Shutterstock
Hawaii
61,382 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,924 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 53,458 properties with increased risk
--- 90.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.8% increasing over $20
Uheheu // Shutterstock
Idaho
5,645 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,580 properties with decreased risk
--- 37.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 62.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 4,065 properties with increased risk
--- 88.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.0% increasing over $20
Ric Schafer // Shutterstock
Illinois
37,677 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 15,714 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,963 properties with increased risk
--- 84.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.6% increasing over $20
Jon Rehg // Shutterstock
Indiana
20,081 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 9,162 properties with decreased risk
--- 48.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 51.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 10,919 properties with increased risk
--- 86.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.9% increasing over $20
Tony Campbell // Shutterstock
Iowa
12,637 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,670 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,967 properties with increased risk
--- 82.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.2% increasing over $20
You may also like: Major cities with the biggest projected water shortages by 2040
Michael Rolands // Shutterstock
Kansas
9,565 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,630 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,935 properties with increased risk
--- 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.0% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.8% increasing over $20
KSwinicki // Shutterstock
Kentucky
19,361 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,523 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 58.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 13,838 properties with increased risk
--- 76.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 14.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.0% increasing over $20
Brymer // Shutterstock
Louisiana
495,923 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 101,171 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 394,752 properties with increased risk
--- 87.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.3% increasing over $20
ccpixx photography // Shutterstock
Maine
7,746 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,605 properties with decreased risk
--- 35.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 64.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,141 properties with increased risk
--- 76.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 13.3% increasing over $20
Arthur Villator // Shutterstock
Maryland
64,942 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 39,903 properties with decreased risk
--- 14.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 85.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 25,039 properties with increased risk
--- 92.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.4% increasing over $20
You may also like: Beginner's guide to composting
Jeramey Lende // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
58,501 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 22,594 properties with decreased risk
--- 45.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 35,907 properties with increased risk
--- 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.3% increasing over $20
Keith J Finks // Shutterstock
Michigan
20,481 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 11,120 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.3% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,361 properties with increased risk
--- 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.1% increasing over $20
Pbd1950 // Shutterstock
Minnesota
10,541 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,093 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,448 properties with increased risk
--- 90.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.9% increasing over $20
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Mississippi
61,317 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 10,047 properties with decreased risk
--- 40.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 59.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 51,270 properties with increased risk
--- 87.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock
Missouri
19,706 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,839 properties with decreased risk
--- 45.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 54.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 13,867 properties with increased risk
--- 77.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 12.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.4% increasing over $20
You may also like: Animal species that may become extinct in our lifetime
Gino Santa Maria // Shutterstock
Montana
4,339 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,617 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,722 properties with increased risk
--- 92.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.9% increasing over $20
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Nebraska
9,129 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,964 properties with decreased risk
--- 50.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 49.9% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,165 properties with increased risk
--- 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 11.7% increasing over $20
robert2001 // Shutterstock
Nevada
10,586 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,196 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 8,390 properties with increased risk
--- 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 3.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.3% increasing over $20
Jeffrey J Coleman // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
7,747 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,675 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,072 properties with increased risk
--- 76.4% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.1% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
New Jersey
217,178 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 46,318 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 170,860 properties with increased risk
--- 80.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.6% increasing over $20
You may also like: Major cities with the biggest projected water shortages by 2040
Tippman98x // Shutterstock
New Mexico
11,556 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,116 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,440 properties with increased risk
--- 86.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
gmeland // Shutterstock
New York
171,099 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 54,008 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 117,091 properties with increased risk
--- 80.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.6% increasing over $20
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
North Carolina
139,842 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 35,701 properties with decreased risk
--- 33.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 66.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 104,141 properties with increased risk
--- 88.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.7% increasing over $20
Jeremy Warner // Shutterstock
North Dakota
13,161 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,020 properties with decreased risk
--- 20.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 79.9% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 8,141 properties with increased risk
--- 96.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 2.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 1.5% increasing over $20
John Huntington // Shutterstock
Ohio
29,044 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 13,074 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 15,970 properties with increased risk
--- 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.4% increasing over $20
You may also like: How long it takes 50 common items to decompose
Bryan Busovicki // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
13,024 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,851 properties with decreased risk
--- 46.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 54.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,173 properties with increased risk
--- 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.8% increasing over $20
Nick Fox // Shutterstock
Oregon
24,850 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,511 properties with decreased risk
--- 39.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 60.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 17,339 properties with increased risk
--- 83.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.7% increasing over $20
Catherine Avilez // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
51,555 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 15,572 properties with decreased risk
--- 47.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 52.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 35,983 properties with increased risk
--- 79.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.7% increasing over $20
Richard L. Bowman // Shutterstock
Puerto Rico
7,987 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,268 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 4,719 properties with increased risk
--- 95.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 1.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.3% increasing over $20
AFP // Getty Images
Rhode Island
12,001 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,520 properties with decreased risk
--- 50.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 49.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 6,481 properties with increased risk
--- 86.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.9% increasing over $20
You may also like: Top 10 best and worst foods for the environment
Olga Enger // Shutterstock
South Carolina
208,559 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 53,213 properties with decreased risk
--- 24.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 75.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 155,346 properties with increased risk
--- 88.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.0% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
David AvRutick // Shutterstock
South Dakota
3,743 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,148 properties with decreased risk
--- 51.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 48.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,595 properties with increased risk
--- 86.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.1% increasing over $20
Kid Dog Travel // Shutterstock
Tennessee
27,507 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,581 properties with decreased risk
--- 37.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 62.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 19,926 properties with increased risk
--- 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 7.2% increasing over $20
LuckyTenn7 // Shutterstock
Texas
768,537 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 106,720 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 661,817 properties with increased risk
--- 91.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.2% increasing over $20
michelmond // Shutterstock
Utah
3,755 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,006 properties with decreased risk
--- 22.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 77.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1,749 properties with increased risk
--- 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.3% increasing over $20
You may also like: States with the worst droughts
VW Pics // Getty Images
Vermont
3,330 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,103 properties with decreased risk
--- 55.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 44.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,227 properties with increased risk
--- 74.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 11.3% increasing over $20
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Virginia
104,781 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 46,811 properties with decreased risk
--- 23.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 76.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 57,970 properties with increased risk
--- 87.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.3% increasing over $20
Kyle J Little // Shutterstock
Washington
32,547 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 10,717 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,830 properties with increased risk
--- 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.4% increasing over $20
Terrence J Allison // Shutterstock
Washington D.C.
2,396 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,737 properties with decreased risk
--- 10.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 89.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 659 properties with increased risk
--- 88.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
West Virginia
13,337 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,325 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 11,012 properties with increased risk
--- 72.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 17.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.2% increasing over $20
You may also like: 25 of the most expensive science experiments in human history
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
Wisconsin
12,949 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,669 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,280 properties with increased risk
--- 90.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
Wyoming
1,705 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 561 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1,144 properties with increased risk
--- 88.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.5% increasing over $20
Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!