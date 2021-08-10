Ferguson mayor: Progress, yes, but still a long way to go

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Seven years after Michael Brown's death turned a bright spotlight on the criminal justice system in Ferguson, Missouri, the town's mayor says progress is being made, but that there's still a long way to go.

Brown, who was a Black 18-year-old, was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, during a street encounter with a white police officer, Darren Wilson. Several investigations found no evidence that Wilson committed a crime. He left the Ferguson department in November 2014.

Months of unrest followed Brown's death and sparked examinations of how Ferguson police and courts treated Black residents. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation led to a consent decree that is ongoing.

Mayor Ella Jones on Monday noted that as a result of the consent decree, there is improved community engagement with police, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“We have not arrived, but we are just getting started,” Jones said.