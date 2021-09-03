Fetal remains found in backpack that teenager placed in Virginia store dumpster, police say

Fetal remains were found in a backpack that had been placed inside a store dumpster by a teenage girl Monday in the Victorian Square shopping center in Chesterfield County, Virginia, police said Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has preliminarily determined that the remains were those of a fetus, but the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, Chesterfield police said.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Police said they have identified the teen who left the backpack in the dumpster but they declined to provide her age, except to say she is under 18. At this point, no charges have been filed against her, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the strip mall at the corner of Hull Street and Genito roads about 1:50 p.m. Monday, after receiving a report that a female — then unknown — had placed a backpack inside a dumpster behind one of the stores several hours earlier. Witnesses told police that the female then entered the Gabe’s discount store without the backpack before leaving the area.