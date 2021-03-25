Few Black women coaches lead Power Five basketball programs

It is clear there still is work to be done when it comes to diversity even as women held 45 of the 65 head coaching jobs at Power Five conferences this season.

Staley said her phone was swamped by text messages from other Black coaches around the country congratulating and thanking her and Taylor after the SEC game “for giving them hope that one day they can be in this position, assistant coaches as well."

The pipeline of potential candidates appears full, and hiring managers don't have to look far to find them. Of the 65 Power Five schools, 62 have at least one Black assistant on staff.

But there is disconnect somewhere in the hiring process.

“There are a lot of assistant coaches out there who have had as long a career as I have assistant coaching, Black, white, all of them. But Black women haven’t got a whole lot of opportunities to be head coaches in Division I basketball,” said Staley, who noted her success has come because she has worked with people who believed in her.

Promoting assistants falls on athletic directors, where there's an even greater lack of diversity. There are only five women ADs at Power Five schools, and two are in the ACC. And of the five female athletic directors, only Carla Williams at Virginia and Vanderbilt's Candice Lee are Black.