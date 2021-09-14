Few voting issues reported with California recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians voted to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office on Tuesday, ending a statewide recall election that saw some Republicans again float unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Days before the polls closed, the campaign of one of the leading Republican candidates promoted a website urging people to sign a petition that declared Newsom had already won because of voter fraud. That language was lifted from a petition circulated to help former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn last year's presidential election results.

By Tuesday afternoon, that language was removed from the website, leaving only a form for people to report “irregularities, interference, or intimidation while voting.” A spokeswoman for Elder said the website is operated by a third party and that “websites update their language all the time."

The claims of fraud — both from Elder and former President Donald Trump — prompted a rebuke from Newsom in an election night victory speech.

“Democracy is not a football. You don't throw it around,” Newsom said. “It's more like a, I don't know, an antique vase. You can drop it and smash it into a million different pieces. And that's what we're capable of doing if we don't stand up to meet the moment and push back.”