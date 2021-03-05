Fewer than 5,000 customers without water in Jackson

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that the water crisis has been caused in part because of decades of neglect regarding the city's aging infrastructure. Parts of Jackson's water system are a century old, he said.

A major factor impacting the city's ability to update its system has been a rapidly declining tax base due to white flight. Jackson's tax base began crumbling decades ago, starting after the integration of public schools. The city was 60% white in 1970, according to U.S. census data. In 2021, it is more than 80% Black.

Voters in 2014 overwhelmingly approved an extra 1% sales tax for infrastructure repairs, but the $15 million a year raised is only a fraction of what Jackson needs. Lumumba said close to $2 billion is required to modernize its water system.

On Wednesday, Lumumba penned a letter to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and other state and federal leaders asking for $47 million in state and federal funding to begin repairing the water system.

“These improvements are critical to our efforts to ensure that our residents and businesses are not deprived of clean water again,” he wrote.

Lumumba said Friday that government officials have been talking about a national infrastructure package for a while, but not enough action has been taken.