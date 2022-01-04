Fewer than half in GOP say 1/6 was very violent; Starbucks' vaccine mandate; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

Less than half of GOP say 1/6 was very violent: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Video cameras captured the violence live, with rioters clubbing officers with flag polls and fire extinguishers, even squeezing one between doors as he begged for his life.

Yet nearly a year after the Jan. 6 siege only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent, and about another 3 in 10 say it was somewhat violent.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.

* * *

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 4 In 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress, and more events that happened o…

Today in sports history: Jan. 4 In 1986, Eric Dickerson shatters the NFL playoff record with a 248-yard rushing performance. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0