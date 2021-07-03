Fewer working-age people may slow economy. Will it lift pay?

Scott Seaholm, CEO of Universal Metal Products, a 285-person metal stamping company near Cleveland, is surrounded by an aging population and is trying desperately to interest young people in a manufacturing career. A study found that roughly 59% of the population in Lake County, Ohio, where he's based, was made up of working age adults in 2015, Seaholm said. That proportion fell to 57% last year and is projected to hit 54% in 2025.

“That's pretty shocking,” he said. “There's nobody out there to work. It's kind of ugly.”

More than half the workers in his three factories are over 55, he said, with fewer than one in five ages 20 to 34. He has one 81-year old employee still working a punch press.

Seaholm's company belongs to a group that encourages high school students to consider factory jobs. He opens his plants to high school students once a year on “industry day” and tries to get their parents to come, too.

“They want Johnny and Judy to go off to college,” he said. “That's all locked in their heads.”

Globally, workforces in most other countries are also aging, including in China, which once seemed to offer an inexhaustible supply of workers. Japan's population has shrunk for a decade.