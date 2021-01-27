Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said Wednesday.

Company representatives gave more than $3.5 million in cash and other things of value to senior officials at the United Auto Workers, federal prosecutors in Detroit said as they charged FCA with conspiracy from 2009 to 2016.

Details of the payoffs have been public for a few years and acknowledged during guilty pleas by FCA employees and others.

FCA spokeswoman Shawn Morgan confirmed the company's planned guilty plea and fine.

Al Iacobelli was the head of labor relations at Fiat Chrysler and co-chairman of the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. The government said he signed off on $262,000 to wipe out a mortgage held by UAW vice president General Holiefield, who was the center's other co-chairman.

Iacobelli also approved $25,000 from the training center for a party for union vice president Norwood Jewell and the UAW's international executive board, the criminal charge states.