Filing: Ex-Boston mayor knew of abuse claims against top cop

White was placed on leave in February after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then wife, a fellow police officer.

A judge issued a restraining order against White in 1999, ordering him to stay away from his wife and children and surrender his service weapon, the newspaper reported.

The report released by the city said witnesses alleged that White's ex-wife was subjected to “physical and mental abuse." Among the allegations included in the report is that White burned her hair, put her face to a stove and threw a television at her.

The report said White was also involved in what he described as a “heated fisticuffs” with a young woman in 1993. White admitted striking her with a full swing of his arm and open hand, but says he was acting in self-defense, the report said.

White denies abusing his ex-wife or ever threatening to shoot her. In an affidavit filed in court this week, White alleges that “she was looking for a financial advantage in the divorce and she got it.”

“I believe I am entitled to a hearing before this Court where I can present evidence, including witnesses, and can confront and cross-examine any witnesses against me in order to challenge my termination and to restore my reputation,” White wrote. "Unless I am allowed such a hearing, my reputation and ability to work in my profession will be irreparably destroyed."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0