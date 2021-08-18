Film bares disputes behind construction of 9/11 museum

The filmmakers took his side in the dispute, and said they don't like what the museum has become.

“It's nationalistic, belligerent and grievance-based,” Rosenbaum said. “If you went, you would wind up feeling sad and angry, and is that what a museum is supposed to do?”

Shulan declined comment on the film, other than to say he wasn't aware of its focus on him until after it was completed. He left the museum after it opened, as he always intended.

The museum's spokeswoman, Lee Cochran, said “The Outsider” looks at the facility through a specific ideological lens that "we do not share.

“At a moment when so many institutions in the U.S. are subject to ideological and partisan divisions, the Memorial & Museum must remain a sacred place that seeks to educate and unify,” Cochran said. “We made clear to the filmmakers that we were disappointed by many of their decisions, which we think are disrespectful towards victims and their families.”

A concentration on how 9/11 changed America would make the museum outdated as soon as it opened, the museum has argued.