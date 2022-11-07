 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Final appeal before midterms; Musk threatens impersonators; weekend sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):

  • Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Both made appearances this weekend and will campaign at events on Monday.
  • Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.
  • In Sunday's sports highlights, the Bengals clobbered the Panthers, the Dolphins inched closer to the AFC East lead, the Jets pulled off a stunner, the Vikings stretched their winning streak, the Patriots finally moved over .500, the Packers fell again, the Cavaliers won their eighth in a row and Joey Logano claimed a second NASCAR title.
  • Warner Bros.' says “Black Adam” topped the box office for the third straight weekend with $18.5 million in ticket sales.

Related to this story

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

