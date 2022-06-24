Final passage of gun violence bill expected today; fallout from SCOTUS gun ruling; NBA Draft recap

Today is Friday, June 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Hot and humid conditions prevail for the Southeast while an enhanced risk of severe weather is in place for the Northern Plains. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, June 24
Congress is on the verge of approving a $13 billion bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unimaginable a month ago. House approval is expected Friday on legislation that would be lawmakers’ most sweeping answer in decades to brutal mass shootings that have come to shock yet not surprise Americans. The Senate approved the measure Thursday, with 15 Republicans joining Democrats in backing passage. The election-year vote was coming just weeks after gunmen massacred elementary school students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York. Lawmakers of both parties said the public outcry for action could not be ignored.
Governors, lawmakers and attorneys general in states with strict gun-permitting laws are strategizing over how to shore up their restrictions after Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision expanded gun rights in a New York case. They also are bracing themselves for a longer fight as gun rights groups prepare to challenge a range of other gun control laws. The justices said that a New York state law in place since 1913 that restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public conflicts with the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws.
Former top Justice Department officials have testified to the Jan. 6 committee that President Donald Trump hounded the department to pursue his false election fraud claims. They say he contacted the agency’s leader “virtually every day” and strove in vain to enlist the government’s top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol also revealed Thursday that several Republican loyalists in Congress who trumpeted the president’s claims later sought pardons from the White House after the effort failed.
Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Separately, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, confirmed the existence of law enforcement activity in Lorton, Virginia, where Jeffrey Clark lives, but would not elaborate on the purpose. Clark’s role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is being featured prominently Thursday at the House hearing investigating the riot.
State media say at least five people were killed when another, smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan that experienced a devastating quake earlier this week. The state-run Bakhtar News Agency said the quake shook Paktika’s Gayan District on Friday morning. The quake injured more than 11 people, according to initial reports. The region is already reeling from Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake that killed 1,150 people and injured scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media.
Ukraine says Russia's military has captured two villages in eastern Ukraine and is vying for control of a key highway as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian troops. The Ukrainian military hopes to gain an advantage with the arrival of powerful U.S. multiple-launch rocket systems. Britain's Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that Russian forces had advanced since Sunday toward the city of Lysychansk and Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from some areas. Also Thursday, the European Union voted unanimously to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status, binding them more to the West and away from Russia.
Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. The disaster at Champlain Towers South also turned into Florida's largest-ever emergency response that didn't involve a hurricane. Its victims are being honored Friday at events on the ground where the grueling two-week search and rescue unfolded. Only two teenagers and a woman survived the fall and were pulled from the rubble. Others escaped from the part of the building that initially remained standing. First Lady Jill Biden is expected at a public event organized by the town of Surfside.
Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with driving under the influence by prosecutors in Northern California. Prosecutors say Paul Pelosi was arrested following the May 28 crash in Napa County after a test showed the 82-year-old had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. They say the blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision. The California Highway Patrol says a Jeep hit Paul Pelosi's Porsche as he was driving it into an intersection in Yountville. The driver of the Jeep was not arrested. Paul Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3. Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Paul Pelosi, declined to comment on the charges.
The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.
Sue Bird scored 12 points and matched the WNBA record for victories in a career as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 85-71. Bird, playing at home for the first time since announcing last week that she’ll retire at the end of the season, tied Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen for the most career wins with 323. Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Seattle. Elena Delle Donne led Washington (11-9) with 20 points in just 29 minutes and Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1946, Fred M. Vinson was sworn in as the 13th chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Harlan F. Stone.
In 2013, Bryan Bickell and Dave Bolland score 17 seconds apart in the final 1:16 of the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanle…
***