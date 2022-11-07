Final scramble ahead of elections; Kimmel to host Oscars; Rihanna talks Super Bowl | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (for additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):
- The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections.
- A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations.
- Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in.
- A judge has agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn’t receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them.
- Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again. The show's producers announced Monday that the late-night talk show host will preside over March's ceremony.
- Rihanna says it was “now or never” when it came to performing the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-Grammy winner, who gave birth to her first child in May, says she would only return to the stage this quickly for “something special.”
