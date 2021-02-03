Final two defendants in Honolulu corruption case sentenced

HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police officer and a Big Island firefighter were sentenced Wednesday in connection with a corruption case involving a former Honolulu prosecutor and her retired police chief husband.

Retired Honolulu police officer Niall Silva was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in 2016, Hawaii News Now reported.

He will be sent to prison in June and will serve a year of supervised release following his term.

Silva acknowledged his wrongdoing in court. “I’m truly sorry,” he said, while addressing Chief Judge Michael Seabright.

Former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her now estranged husband, former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, were both convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud amid a federal investigation.

In 2014, the Kealohas falsely accused a relative ― Gerard Puana ― of stealing their mailbox because of a family feud.

Silva earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.