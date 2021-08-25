Final victim found in Tennessee flooding disaster search

In the chaotic aftermath of the flood, there was confusion about even the number of people killed. The number had previously climbed as high as 22, but Gillespie later said some people were counted twice and others were counted who died from non-flood-related causes.

With the search for victims over, efforts turned to clean-up and recovery on Wednesday. All of the deaths would be investigated by detectives, Gillespie said, even though there is no foul play suspected.

“They're just tying up loose ends, trying to find out the circumstances about how somebody went in the water, how they — where we found them — and tying all those records together," he said. “We're going to treat each one with the individual respect it deserves to get the answers about what happened in each one of those cases.”

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the toll the disaster has taken on residents.

“You’ve seen us get a little emotional. You have to remember, these are people we know, people’s families, people we grew up with — just the people of our small town. It’s just very close to us.”

———

Loller reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0