 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fire at Fort Wayne home kills 4 children; 4 adults escape

  • 0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fire swept through a Fort Wayne home on Thursday, killing four children, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the city's northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames, Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said.

“Crews pulled lines to start extinguishing the fire and looking for ways to enter the structure. Crews battled hard,” a fire department report said.

The fire was deemed under control in 23 minutes.

At least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, O'Connor said.

The adults were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

The four children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shelby Wright, a neighbor, said she heard an explosion and that neighbors tried to get inside to save the children.

People are also reading…

Authorities didn't release the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggest a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Physicists discover a 'micronova,' the supernova's baby cousin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News