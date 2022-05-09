 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vandals struck an anti-abortion group's office in Wisconsin, apparently setting a fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite, authorities said.

Flames were seen coming from Wisconsin Family Action's office shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was being investigated as arson. It wasn't immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior.

No one was hurt.

“It appears a specific nonprofit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. Police planned a Monday afternoon news conference to provide an update on the investigation.

The vandalism came days after a leak of a draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

People are also reading…

The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat against us." She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

“This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life,” Appling told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Appling said her group won’t be intimidated.

“We will repair our offices, remain on the job, and build an even stronger grassroots effort,” Appling said. “We will not back down. We will not stop doing what we are doing. Too much is at stake.”

Politicians from both parties swiftly condemned the vandalism.

“We condemn violence and hatred in all forms, including the actions at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison,” Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view. Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, said the actions shouldn't be tolerated.

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Johnson said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers discover massive underground system of subterranean lakes and rivers in Antarctica

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News