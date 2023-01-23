Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire in Contra Costa County.
Just In
Fire crew rescues 70 dogs and cats from burning home in California
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
“When you have to sit on that patient because there isn’t a bed available where they can actually be cared for, it’s terrifying,” a Bryan Medical Center official said.
Mother and son mauled in polar bear attack identified, Brian Walshe accused of killing his wife, and more trending news
Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe, a prosecutor said earlier today. Plus, the mother and son mauled by a polar bear have been identified, and more of today's trending news.
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
White House defends document disclosure; Spacey lauded in Italy; Swift guitar, Eminem shoes head to auction | Hot off the Wire podcast
Get the latest on the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office, Kevin Spacey's appearance in Italy and items available at an upcoming charity auction on our daily podcast.
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities."
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration.
Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world's oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed in federal court that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022.
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes; Lisa Marie Presley memorial planned; Cowboys oust Brady, Bucs; and more
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.