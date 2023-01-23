 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight

Fire crew rescues 70 dogs and cats from burning home in California

Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire in Contra Costa County.

NASA outlines new plans for nuclear rocket, cutting travel time to Mars

