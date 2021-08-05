Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

But even if there were a way to allow Lidstone to stay, it would be an uphill battle. His home was in violation of local and state zoning and environmental regulations, and there was no access to a road.

"You guys are in a quandary. So are we," selectman Robert Steenson said.

The woodlot Lidstone called home was just a few miles away from Interstate 93. But it was hidden by the trees; it's on 73 acres that's been used for timber harvests. The property has been owned by the same family since 1963. There are no plans at this time to develop it.

The owner of the land had been seeking to tear down the cabin before the fire.

Lidstone has claimed that years ago, the owner gave his word — but nothing in writing — allowing him to live there. But in the eyes of the current owner, he's a squatter and needs to go.

Property owner Leonard Giles, 86, of South Burlington, Vermont, didn't even know Lidstone was there until the town administrator found out in 2015 and told him, expressing concern "with regard to the solid and septic waste disposal and the potential zoning violations created by the structure," according to Giles' complaint in 2016.