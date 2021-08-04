Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

“I'm devastated," she said when she learned about the fire.

“He’s just a really, really, big caring guy, and just chooses to live off the grid,” she said in an interview last week. “It really is about humanity, it really is about compassion, empathy ... he’s not hurting anybody."

In court, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman agreed that Lidstone wasn't hurting anyone, but said the law was clearly on the landowner's side.

“You’re doing your own thing in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state, so there’s a lot of sympathy to you for that,” he said. “But there’s a lot of weight on the other side of the balance sheet, and not just about what the (landowner) wants to do with the land, but the weight I feel to uphold the judgment of the court and the rule of law.”

Gedeon and other supporters came out to a town selectboard meeting on Monday. Board members had said the town currently has no standing in the property dispute.

But even if there were a way to allow Lidstone to stay, it would be an uphill battle. His home was in violation of local and state zoning and environmental regulations, and there was no access to a road.

“You guys are in a quandary. So are we,” selectman Robert Steenson said.