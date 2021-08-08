Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

With smoke clearing out on eastern portions of the fire, crews that had been directly attacking the front lines would be forced to retreat and build containment lines farther back, said Dan McKeague, a fire information officer from the U.S. Forest Service. On the plus side, better visibility should allow planes and helicopters to return to the firefight and make it safer for ground crews to maneuver.

“As soon as that air clears, we can fly again,” McKeague said.

Crews have constructed 465 miles (748 km) of line around the massive blaze, Deputy Incident Commander Chris Waters said. That’s about the distance from the central California city of Chico to Los Angeles. But officials are only confident that about 20% of the line is secure, he said.

“Every bit of that line needs to be constructed, staffed, mopped up and actually put to bed before we can call this fire fully contained,” Waters said during Saturday evening’s incident briefing.

Erratic winds were predicted again Sunday afternoon. But the weather was expected to settle a bit starting Monday.

Damage reports are preliminary because assessment teams can’t get into many areas, officials said.